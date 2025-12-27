Seat-Sharing Stalemate: Political Alliances at Crossroads in Maharashtra

As the January 15 municipal elections approach in Maharashtra, political parties remain entangled in complex seat-sharing negotiations. Despite intense discussions, consensus on candidate nominations continues to evade the Thackeray cousins' factions and the BJP-Shiv Sena partnership.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray's MNS, and other political groups are still finalizing their electoral strategies, particularly in key areas like Dadar and Prabhadevi. Leaders are cautiously navigating these talks, recognizing MNS's inexperience in seat-sharing dynamics.

Similar stalemates are evident across Maharashtra, with coalition conversations among parties like NCP divisions also stagnating. As alliances hang in the balance, the deadline to file nominations looms large on December 30, intensifying the urgency for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)