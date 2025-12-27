Left Menu

Seat-Sharing Stalemate: Political Alliances at Crossroads in Maharashtra

Seat-sharing negotiations for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections remain unresolved. The Shiv Sena, MNS, BJP, and other parties are caught in ongoing discussions. Specific disagreements, like those between the Thackeray cousins and among coalition partners, highlight the complexity of aligning political forces in Maharashtra's civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:39 IST
Seat-Sharing Stalemate: Political Alliances at Crossroads in Maharashtra
As the January 15 municipal elections approach in Maharashtra, political parties remain entangled in complex seat-sharing negotiations. Despite intense discussions, consensus on candidate nominations continues to evade the Thackeray cousins' factions and the BJP-Shiv Sena partnership.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray's MNS, and other political groups are still finalizing their electoral strategies, particularly in key areas like Dadar and Prabhadevi. Leaders are cautiously navigating these talks, recognizing MNS's inexperience in seat-sharing dynamics.

Similar stalemates are evident across Maharashtra, with coalition conversations among parties like NCP divisions also stagnating. As alliances hang in the balance, the deadline to file nominations looms large on December 30, intensifying the urgency for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

