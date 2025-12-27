Seat-Sharing Stalemate: Political Alliances at Crossroads in Maharashtra
Seat-sharing negotiations for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections remain unresolved. The Shiv Sena, MNS, BJP, and other parties are caught in ongoing discussions. Specific disagreements, like those between the Thackeray cousins and among coalition partners, highlight the complexity of aligning political forces in Maharashtra's civic polls.
- Country:
- India
As the January 15 municipal elections approach in Maharashtra, political parties remain entangled in complex seat-sharing negotiations. Despite intense discussions, consensus on candidate nominations continues to evade the Thackeray cousins' factions and the BJP-Shiv Sena partnership.
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray's MNS, and other political groups are still finalizing their electoral strategies, particularly in key areas like Dadar and Prabhadevi. Leaders are cautiously navigating these talks, recognizing MNS's inexperience in seat-sharing dynamics.
Similar stalemates are evident across Maharashtra, with coalition conversations among parties like NCP divisions also stagnating. As alliances hang in the balance, the deadline to file nominations looms large on December 30, intensifying the urgency for resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Asserts Influence Over Akhilesh's Party
Sonowal Rallies BJP: Unity and Discipline Key for 2026 Assam Elections
BJP Rebuts Congress Claims, Promotes VB-G RAM G Act as Transparent Revamp
Shiv Sena and BJP Near Alliance Verdict in Thane Civic Polls
Political Shifts: Rajan Gawand Joins Shiv Sena Amidst Thane Electoral Maneuvering