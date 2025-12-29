Left Menu

Prakash Mahajan's Bold Statements on BJP Legacy

Shiv Sena's Prakash Mahajan stated that the BJP no longer requires leaders like Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde. He joined the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, after leaving MNS. Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde are credited with the BJP's significant growth in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:48 IST
Shiv Sena leader Prakash Mahajan publicly asserted on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved beyond the need for iconic leaders such as the late Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde. These comments were made during an interview with a Marathi news channel.

Mahajan, who parted ways with the BJP two decades ago, emphasized satisfaction if the party would honor Pramod Mahajan's legacy. Mahajan recently stepped away from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and joined the Shiv Sena, currently under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The substantial expansion of the BJP in Maharashtra is largely attributed to the efforts and influence of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde, key figures in the state's political landscape.

