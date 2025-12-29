Bajwa Challenges Undermining of Punjab Legislative Process

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has expressed alarm over the 'systematic undermining' of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Bajwa recently wrote to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, urging action against the substitution of regular sessions with selectively curated special ones.

Asserting the need for at least 40 annual assembly sittings, Bajwa criticized the growing trend of special sessions lacking meaningful debate and accountability. This, he argues, signals a worrying constitutional drift that weakens legislative democracy.

Bajwa's appeal follows a special session targeting the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA law. He claims the government's reliance on special sessions dilutes legislative scrutiny and undermines constitutional values.

