BJP and Shiv Sena Gear Up for High-Stakes BMC Elections

The BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, announced a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The BJP will contest 137 seats and Shiv Sena 90. Other partners, including the NCP, will contest separately. Elections are scheduled for January 15, with results the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, have announced their strategy for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with the BJP set to contest 137 seats and Shiv Sena 90.

This seat-sharing agreement was unveiled by Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam on Monday, following intense discussions just before the nomination deadline closes on December 30. Some seats from both parties' quotas will be distributed to alliance partners.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), another Mahayuti coalition member, plans to contest the BMC elections independently, having already announced 64 candidates. Scheduled for January 15, the elections will determine leadership for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with votes tallied the following day.

