Thrilling Penalty: South Africa Clinches Victory Against Zimbabwe

Oswin Appollis' late penalty secured a 3-2 win for South Africa over Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations, pushing them to second in Group B behind Egypt. While South Africa advances to the last 16, Zimbabwe is eliminated. South African coach Hugo Broos remains concerned about defensive lapses.

In a dramatic finale, Oswin Appollis netted a penalty in the dying moments, sealing a 3-2 triumph for South Africa over Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations. This victory in Marrakech elevated South Africa to second place in Group B, ensuring their progression to the tournament's last 16.

Despite securing the win, South Africa's journey was not without challenges. They led on three occasions, with goals from Tshepang Moremi and Lyle Foster complementing Appollis' decisive score. Coach Hugo Broos might be troubled by his team's defensive unpredictability.

Zimbabwe, fighting valiantly, saw Tawanda Maswanhise score a remarkable equalizer and benefited from an own goal by Aubrey Modiba. They were, however, unable to capitalize on other opportunities, leaving them ousted from the tournament.

