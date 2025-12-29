Left Menu

MCD Maps Future with Revised Budget Plans

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is finalizing its financial strategies for 2025-26 and 2026-27 through zonal discussions. Emphasizing public-centered growth, MCD aims to balance income and expenditure, increase revenue, and enhance transparency without burdening the public with extra taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:16 IST
MCD Maps Future with Revised Budget Plans
Standing Committee (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has embarked on the process of finalizing its Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026-27. To advance this initiative, a noteworthy meeting of the Standing Committee took place, with Chairpersons from various Zonal Committees presenting proposals from their respective zones.

According to a press release, budget proposals were presented by zones including City-Sadar Paharganj, West, Central, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh, South, Najafgarh, Shahdara North, Shahdara South, and Narela. Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the Standing Committee, emphasized the vision of crafting a budget that is both public-centric and practical by incorporating all suggestions received.

Sharma stated that steering the development of the city requires addressing the imbalance between income and expenditure by enhancing revenue and reducing financial deficits. Zonal Committee Chairpersons stressed expanding revenue sources and ensuring transparency in expenditures to achieve this goal. Strategies such as optimizing community centers and expanding the tax net were discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

 Global
3
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025