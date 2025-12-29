MCD Maps Future with Revised Budget Plans

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has embarked on the process of finalizing its Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026-27. To advance this initiative, a noteworthy meeting of the Standing Committee took place, with Chairpersons from various Zonal Committees presenting proposals from their respective zones.

According to a press release, budget proposals were presented by zones including City-Sadar Paharganj, West, Central, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh, South, Najafgarh, Shahdara North, Shahdara South, and Narela. Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the Standing Committee, emphasized the vision of crafting a budget that is both public-centric and practical by incorporating all suggestions received.

Sharma stated that steering the development of the city requires addressing the imbalance between income and expenditure by enhancing revenue and reducing financial deficits. Zonal Committee Chairpersons stressed expanding revenue sources and ensuring transparency in expenditures to achieve this goal. Strategies such as optimizing community centers and expanding the tax net were discussed.

