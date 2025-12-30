Herzog Denies Conversations with Trump Amid Netanyahu Pardon Rumors
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has denied having any discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump concerning a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This statement was released after Trump claimed Herzog had assured him of an impending pardon for Netanyahu.
In a recent development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog's office clarified that he has not engaged in any dialogue with former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This assertion was made on Monday, countering Trump's claims.
The clarification followed statements from Trump suggesting that Herzog had communicated a forthcoming pardon for Netanyahu. Herzog's office firmly stated that no such conversations have taken place between the two leaders in the past weeks.
This announcement brings attention to the diplomatic sensitivities between Israel and the United States, particularly in the context of legal matters involving high-profile political figures.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Drone Attack Allegations Surface
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Tamil Nadu Fishermen
U.S. Judge Blocks Deportation of Anti-Disinformation Advocate Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Pakistan Issues Demarche Over UK Protest