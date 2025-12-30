Herzog Denies Conversations with Trump Amid Netanyahu Pardon Rumors

In a recent development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog's office clarified that he has not engaged in any dialogue with former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This assertion was made on Monday, countering Trump's claims.

The clarification followed statements from Trump suggesting that Herzog had communicated a forthcoming pardon for Netanyahu. Herzog's office firmly stated that no such conversations have taken place between the two leaders in the past weeks.

This announcement brings attention to the diplomatic sensitivities between Israel and the United States, particularly in the context of legal matters involving high-profile political figures.