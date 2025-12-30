Tragedy Strikes: Speeding SUV Claims Life and Leaves Two Injured

A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut district on Sunday night, when a speeding SUV ran over individuals gathered by a bonfire, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries, according to local police reports.

The event occurred in Mathura's Sureer vicinity, with seven to eight men sitting near the Nauhjheel-Mant road. A speeding SUV, identified as a Thar, unexpectedly approached and struck the group.

In the chaos, some managed to evade the oncoming vehicle, but Banwari (known as Benami), aged 45, Shashi Kumar, and Rajendra Singh were severely injured. Banwari tragically died en route to medical care. Authorities continue efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)