Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Speeding SUV Claims Life and Leaves Two Injured

A speeding SUV struck a group sitting by a roadside bonfire in Meerut, killing one and severely injuring two. The incident happened in Mathura's Sureer area. Three men were hit, with Banwari losing his life en route to the hospital. Authorities are searching for the vehicle's occupants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Speeding SUV Claims Life and Leaves Two Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut district on Sunday night, when a speeding SUV ran over individuals gathered by a bonfire, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries, according to local police reports.

The event occurred in Mathura's Sureer vicinity, with seven to eight men sitting near the Nauhjheel-Mant road. A speeding SUV, identified as a Thar, unexpectedly approached and struck the group.

In the chaos, some managed to evade the oncoming vehicle, but Banwari (known as Benami), aged 45, Shashi Kumar, and Rajendra Singh were severely injured. Banwari tragically died en route to medical care. Authorities continue efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
2
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global
3
Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

 Global
4
Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025