Tragedy Strikes: Speeding SUV Claims Life and Leaves Two Injured
A speeding SUV struck a group sitting by a roadside bonfire in Meerut, killing one and severely injuring two. The incident happened in Mathura's Sureer area. Three men were hit, with Banwari losing his life en route to the hospital. Authorities are searching for the vehicle's occupants.
A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut district on Sunday night, when a speeding SUV ran over individuals gathered by a bonfire, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries, according to local police reports.
The event occurred in Mathura's Sureer vicinity, with seven to eight men sitting near the Nauhjheel-Mant road. A speeding SUV, identified as a Thar, unexpectedly approached and struck the group.
In the chaos, some managed to evade the oncoming vehicle, but Banwari (known as Benami), aged 45, Shashi Kumar, and Rajendra Singh were severely injured. Banwari tragically died en route to medical care. Authorities continue efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
