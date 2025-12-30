Left Menu

Turbulent Tides: Trump's Impact on Commodities in 2026

In 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump's policies heightened market volatility for commodities. As 2026 unfolds, the landscapes of gold, crude oil, LNG, and copper are shaped by policy risks, tariff wars, global economic pressures, and fluctuating demands, particularly influenced by U.S. and China dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The whirlwind of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and policies in 2025 has created significant volatility in commodity markets, a trend likely to persist through 2026. Although the tempest of trade tensions may recede, the ripple effects are expected to continue influencing the prices of key commodities like gold, crude oil, LNG, and copper.

With a potential shift to more stabilized U.S. policy, gold, which saw a 60% gain in 2025, may face consolidation unless a new crisis emerges. Meanwhile, the commodities market remains on turbulent footing, susceptible to the political and economic maneuvers of the Trump administration and dependent on global economic performance.

Tensions in global trade, coupled with rising supply and decreased demand, pose risks to oil, copper, and coal prices, while rare earths and critical minerals may present opportunities amid efforts to streamline non-China reliant supply chains. The global commodity map anxiously awaits the next moves from key geopolitical players.

