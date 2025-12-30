Left Menu

Turkish Police Crack Down on Islamic State Operatives in Major Nationwide Raids

Turkish police detained 110 suspects in a major operation against Islamic State following a deadly gunfight. Raids were conducted across Istanbul and two provinces, targeting more than 114 addresses. This marks Turkey's intensified efforts to curb IS activities, amid the group's resurgence and past terrorist activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a sweeping crackdown on Islamic State militants, Turkish police detained 110 suspects on Tuesday. This follows a violent confrontation that resulted in the deaths of three police officers and six militants. The confrontation took place in northwest Turkey, a day after extensive operations led to over 100 detentions linked to suspected terrorist plans.

The operation unfolded in Yalova, on Turkey's Sea of Marmara coast, involving an eight-hour siege. Turkish authorities targeted more than 114 locations across Istanbul and nearby provinces. The raids aim to stifle potential attacks during the holiday season, as significant quantities of digital materials and documents were taken into custody for further investigation.

This intensified effort against IS in Turkey reflects the group's rising global presence. Earlier incidents include U.S. strikes on IS positions in Syria and Nigeria. Turkey's role as a transit point for foreign fighters has made it a strategic location in the fight against IS, marking a resurgence in security measures following major attacks from 2015 to 2017.

