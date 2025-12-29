Left Menu

Government Eases Import Norms for Specialized Copper Products

The Indian government has exempted certain imported copper products from the quality control order for a year. This exemption is granted to actual users after industry concerns. Conditions apply, including notifying the Bureau of Indian Standards and planning indigenization. Specific copper products like Oxygen Free Copper are included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a one-year exemption for specific imported copper products from mandatory quality controls, as noted in a formal notification. This decision follows multiple industry requests for the facilitation of specialized copper imports for various sectors.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), collaborating with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), confirmed the temporary suspension of the Copper Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024, for certain products. The relaxation targets specifically defined end-uses under an actual user basis.

Conditions for this exemption include informing the BIS within seven days of consignment clearance and maintaining quarterly records. Importers must also submit an indigenization plan to the Central Government. Exempted items include Oxygen Free Copper rods and Copper Alloy Strips.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

 India
2
Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

 India
3
Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025