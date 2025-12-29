Government Eases Import Norms for Specialized Copper Products

The Indian government has announced a one-year exemption for specific imported copper products from mandatory quality controls, as noted in a formal notification. This decision follows multiple industry requests for the facilitation of specialized copper imports for various sectors.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), collaborating with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), confirmed the temporary suspension of the Copper Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024, for certain products. The relaxation targets specifically defined end-uses under an actual user basis.

Conditions for this exemption include informing the BIS within seven days of consignment clearance and maintaining quarterly records. Importers must also submit an indigenization plan to the Central Government. Exempted items include Oxygen Free Copper rods and Copper Alloy Strips.