KSFE and Dr. S. K. Sanal Shine at Business World Emerging Business Awards

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) achieved a notable win at the 7th Business World Emerging Business Awards, earning recognition for its excellence in MSME financing and visionary leadership. Dr. S. K. Sanal, KSFE's Managing Director, was also honored, underscoring KSFE's role in strengthening the financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:59 IST
KSFE and Dr. S. K. Sanal Shine at Business World Emerging Business Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
KSFE and its Managing Director, Dr. S. K. Sanal, earned accolade at the prestigious 7th Business World Emerging Business Awards, marking a major triumph for the institution.

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises secured two Bronze Awards, emphasizing their excellence in MSME financing and leadership.

The institution's commitment to economic growth and financial inclusion was recognized, with celebrations centering on their innovative lending solutions and strategic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Devdiscourse

