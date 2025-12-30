KSFE and Dr. S. K. Sanal Shine at Business World Emerging Business Awards

KSFE and its Managing Director, Dr. S. K. Sanal, earned accolade at the prestigious 7th Business World Emerging Business Awards, marking a major triumph for the institution.

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises secured two Bronze Awards, emphasizing their excellence in MSME financing and leadership.

The institution's commitment to economic growth and financial inclusion was recognized, with celebrations centering on their innovative lending solutions and strategic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)