Stars Shine Spotlight on Mumbai Police's Social Media Milestone

Mumbai Police celebrates a decade on social media with accolades from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar. The force's innovative campaigns have strengthened ties with citizens, earning praise for their dedication to public safety and online presence development over the years.

Updated: 30-12-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:01 IST
In a glittering display of appreciation, Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to salute the Mumbai Police. Marking their 10-year milestone online, the force has garnered praise for its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in Mumbai.

Launched on December 28, 2015, Mumbai Police's online presence has been a beacon of innovative engagement with citizens, often leveraging popular Bollywood dialogues to capture attention and spread awareness. Their milestone celebration featured a video showcasing a decade of impactful social media engagement.

Bollywood stars lauded the police force for their vigilance and public service in protective efforts. Tweets and messages poured in, reinforcing the Mumbai Police's reputation as an adaptable and citizen-friendly institution, with 4.7 million followers on their X handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

