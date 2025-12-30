Gaj: The Ultimate Metal Credit Card for India's Elite

Mumbai, 29th December 2025: IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled the Gaj: Credit Card, a premium metal card available exclusively by invitation to their Private Banking clientele. Catering to high net-worth individuals, this card completes the bank's Ashva-Mayura-Gaj: series and draws inspiration from ancient Sanskrit, where 'Gaj' symbolizes majestic wisdom and stability.

Highlighting a crafted-on-metal twin-elephant design, the card offers substantial benefits such as zero foreign exchange markup, seamless global ATM cash access, and a 1:1 reward point structure that translates directly to financial benefits. The cardholders also enjoy extensive travel protection and luxurious lifestyle privileges, making it ideal for the global Indian elite.

Additionally, the card includes perks like 50X rewards on hotels, 25X on flights, and extensive lounge access. Priced at ₹12,500 plus GST annually, the fee is offset through equivalent reward points and is waived upon annual spend thresholds. IDFC FIRST Bank's Shirish Bhandari emphasizes the card's embodiment of India's deep-rooted heritage and the achievements of modern Indian elites.