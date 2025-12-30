Left Menu

TVS Motor Partners with Manba Finance to Boost Commercial Mobility Financing

TVS Motor Company has teamed up with Manba Finance to provide tailored retail finance solutions for its commercial vehicle range. This collaboration aims to enhance affordability, reduce loan processing times, and expand reach into rural markets, supporting entrepreneurs and fleet operators in growing their businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:50 IST
TVS Motor Company announced its partnership with Manba Finance Ltd to offer targeted retail finance solutions for its commercial mobility range. The collaboration aims to strengthen TVS's ability to provide competitive financing options for both passenger and cargo three-wheelers.

The two companies have formalized their agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), committing Manba Finance to offer EMI-based financing across TVS's ICE and EV models. This move is set to improve affordability and streamline loan processing, particularly benefiting entrepreneurs and fleet operators in rural regions.

According to Manba Finance Managing Director Manish Shah, the partnership leverages TVS Motor's industry expertise and expansive distribution network to potentially drive significant growth in the three-wheeler financing segment, with expectations of substantial contributions to their business expansion by FY26.

