Gig Workers Spark Nationwide Movement Against Unfair Conditions

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) President, Shaik Salauddin, has called for the removal of the 10-minute delivery option and reinstatement of a previous payout structure as gig workers gear up for a nationwide strike. Scheduled for December 31, the strike follows strong support on December 25 when 40,000 workers showed solidarity.

Salauddin disclosed that gig workers from major companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Amazon are uniting under the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) to press for crucial demands. They claim unfair working conditions, low wages, and insufficient social security measures, with particular emphasis on the return to a previous payout structure.

Amidst allegations of intimidation by aggregator companies employing tactics like deploying bouncers at warehouses, workers remain resolute. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha advocates for banning 10-minute delivery promises, stating that gig workers bear the brunt of pressures within the billion-dollar valuations of major companies. He proposes regulated working hours to address the harsh conditions faced by gig workers.