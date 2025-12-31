Left Menu

Mutual Fund Momentum: A Record High in 2025

In 2025, India's mutual fund industry reached a record AUM of Rs 81 lakh crore, fueled by retail participation and SIP inflows. Despite a slower growth rate, the sector shows promise, propelled by equity schemes and a structural shift in investment behavior. Regulatory changes aim for increased transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's mutual fund industry reached an unprecedented milestone in 2025, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing to Rs 81 lakh crore by November, driven primarily by robust retail participation and record systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows.

Venkat Chalasani, CEO of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), expressed an optimistic outlook for the sector, citing sustained SIP inflows counterbalancing foreign portfolio investment outflows and bolstering market resilience.

Regulatory updates from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) aim to improve transparency by revamping expense frameworks, effective April 2026, enhancing the clarity of costs for investors.

