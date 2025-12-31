Mutual Fund Momentum: A Record High in 2025

India's mutual fund industry reached an unprecedented milestone in 2025, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing to Rs 81 lakh crore by November, driven primarily by robust retail participation and record systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows.

Venkat Chalasani, CEO of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), expressed an optimistic outlook for the sector, citing sustained SIP inflows counterbalancing foreign portfolio investment outflows and bolstering market resilience.

Regulatory updates from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) aim to improve transparency by revamping expense frameworks, effective April 2026, enhancing the clarity of costs for investors.