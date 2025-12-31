Left Menu

NBR Group Pioneers Biophilic Luxury Living in Bengaluru

NBR Group, led by founder Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy, received the Visionary Founder Award for its innovative approach to urban residential development. Known for its luxury biophilic designs, the group emphasizes sustainability and customer-centric planning in projects like NBR Soul of the Seasons, located in Bengaluru's IT corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:21 IST
NBR Group Pioneers Biophilic Luxury Living in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • United States

NBR Group has achieved a momentous milestone in its expansion narrative as its founder Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy was awarded the Visionary Founder Award at the Outlook Business Spotlight Achievers Awards 2025. The accolade honors leaders reshaping India's enterprise landscape through visionary and responsible leadership, with enduring impacts on modern urban living.

Under Reddy's leadership, NBR Group has cemented its reputation by developing premium living spaces that harmonize comfort with aesthetics and enduring value. The group's flagship project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, epitomizes their commitment to nature-led luxury living, leveraging biophilic design as a cornerstone of its offerings.

Strategically located near Bengaluru's IT corridor, the project meets the growing demand for nature-focused communities while supporting connectivity and investment stability. NBR Group's adherence to transparency, compliance, and ethical development further strengthens customer trust, setting industry benchmarks in luxury housing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025