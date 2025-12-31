NBR Group Pioneers Biophilic Luxury Living in Bengaluru

NBR Group has achieved a momentous milestone in its expansion narrative as its founder Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy was awarded the Visionary Founder Award at the Outlook Business Spotlight Achievers Awards 2025. The accolade honors leaders reshaping India's enterprise landscape through visionary and responsible leadership, with enduring impacts on modern urban living.

Under Reddy's leadership, NBR Group has cemented its reputation by developing premium living spaces that harmonize comfort with aesthetics and enduring value. The group's flagship project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, epitomizes their commitment to nature-led luxury living, leveraging biophilic design as a cornerstone of its offerings.

Strategically located near Bengaluru's IT corridor, the project meets the growing demand for nature-focused communities while supporting connectivity and investment stability. NBR Group's adherence to transparency, compliance, and ethical development further strengthens customer trust, setting industry benchmarks in luxury housing.

