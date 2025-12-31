NBR Group Pioneers Biophilic Luxury Living in Bengaluru
NBR Group, led by founder Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy, received the Visionary Founder Award for its innovative approach to urban residential development. Known for its luxury biophilic designs, the group emphasizes sustainability and customer-centric planning in projects like NBR Soul of the Seasons, located in Bengaluru's IT corridor.
- Country:
- United States
NBR Group has achieved a momentous milestone in its expansion narrative as its founder Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy was awarded the Visionary Founder Award at the Outlook Business Spotlight Achievers Awards 2025. The accolade honors leaders reshaping India's enterprise landscape through visionary and responsible leadership, with enduring impacts on modern urban living.
Under Reddy's leadership, NBR Group has cemented its reputation by developing premium living spaces that harmonize comfort with aesthetics and enduring value. The group's flagship project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, epitomizes their commitment to nature-led luxury living, leveraging biophilic design as a cornerstone of its offerings.
Strategically located near Bengaluru's IT corridor, the project meets the growing demand for nature-focused communities while supporting connectivity and investment stability. NBR Group's adherence to transparency, compliance, and ethical development further strengthens customer trust, setting industry benchmarks in luxury housing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru
Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors
Joint Forces Clamp Down on Bengaluru Drug Operations
Tragic Chain of Suicides: A Shocking Turn of Events in Bengaluru