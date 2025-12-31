Left Menu

Court Acquits Trio in Kashmir Terror Case for Lack of Evidence

A court in Jammu and Kashmir acquitted three individuals accused of terrorism due to insufficient evidence. The court found the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, highlighting discrepancies in evidence and the absence of corroborative support for allegations of illegal possession of arms.

In a significant judicial decision, a sessions court in Jammu and Kashmir has acquitted three individuals accused of terror-related activities due to a lack of concrete evidence. The ruling, delivered by the additional sessions judge, emphasized the prosecution's inability to substantiate charges with certainty.

The accused, Wajid Ahmad Bhat, Masrat Bilal Bhuru, and Rameez Ahmad Dar, all from Kulgam district, were found not guilty. The court ordered their immediate release unless there were other pending charges against them. Originally apprehended at a checkpoint in Batamaloo, Srinagar, in October 2022, they were alleged to have possessed grenades and live ammunition.

The court's decision underscored material discrepancies in the case, such as misidentification of evidence and contradictions in witness statements. It criticized the prosecution for failing to present independent witnesses or corroborative evidence linking the accused to the UAPA allegations. Legal representation for the defense was provided by advocates Mir Urfi, Waheed Ahmad Dar, and Anil Raina.

