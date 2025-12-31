Left Menu

Premier Energies Clinches Over Rs 2,300 Crore Solar Supply Orders

Premier Energies announced it secured solar cell and module supply orders exceeding Rs 2,300 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The orders, from leading domestic clients including IPPs, will be executed across FY27 and FY28, aiding the company's solar capacity expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:30 IST
Premier Energies announced on Wednesday that the company has received significant cell and module supply orders worth over Rs 2,300 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025.

These contracts have been awarded by a range of prominent domestic clients, including leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs), according to a company exchange filing. The total new orders amount to Rs 2307.30 crore during the third quarter of FY26.

The company plans to execute these orders across FY27 and FY28, providing long-term revenue stability and supporting its ongoing capacity expansion to achieve 10.6 GW solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW solar module capacity by September 2026.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director & CEO of Premier Energies Ltd, emphasized the company's commitment to scaling up solar solutions in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Hyderabad-based company is also diversifying into related areas such as ingots and wafers, battery storage, and solar inverters, aiming to become a leading integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturer globally.

