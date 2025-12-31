Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

Bengaluru, December 31, 2025: Moneyview, a leading digital lending platform, reports a significant shift in financial behavior across India, based on recent survey insights.

The survey shows Indians in 2025 are more confident borrowers, using credit to upgrade their lifestyles, invest in mobility, improve homes, pursue education, and mark family milestones. This trend signifies a transition from viewing credit as emergency support to seeing it as a strategic tool for growth.

Emerging cities like Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Jaipur, and Nagpur have recorded the strongest demand for credit. Digital consumption patterns have strengthened, with increased spending on online shopping, food delivery, and fintech apps. The data also highlights varying decision-making patterns by gender, with family and friends influenced borrowing decisions differently for women and men.