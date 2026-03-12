France Funds Future: The Nuclear Leap

France is set to harness state-backed savings to finance a massive nuclear expansion project. After consultations led by President Emmanuel Macron, the government confirmed the Caisse des Depots bank will offer subsidized loans covering 60% of the cost for six new nuclear reactors.

The disclosure followed a meeting of the nuclear policy council. The council highlighted EDF's objective to reach a final investment decision concerning the reactors by the close of 2026. Such action emphasizes France's commitment to bolstering its energy infrastructure.

To expedite progress, the council urged all pertinent government departments and EDF to accelerate discussions with the European Commission. This initiative aims to align France's nuclear ambitions with necessary regulatory frameworks and deadlines.