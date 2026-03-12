Bihar's Path to a Progressive Export Policy

On Thursday, Bihar's Minister for Industries, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, called for the development of a progressive export promotion policy during an exporters' conclave. The focus of the event was on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

Minister Jaiswal praised the significant role that exporters play in strengthening Bihar's export ecosystem. He also urged the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to open an office in Bihar to enhance local accessibility and support. A total of 28 status-holder exporters were recognized for their contributions to the state's export growth.

Industries Department Secretary Kundan Kumar emphasized the state's export potential and the government's strategic initiatives aimed at creating a robust export ecosystem. He suggested the formation of an Exporters' Association of Bihar to foster better coordination and collective growth. The vision includes developing export hubs across all districts to increase the state's export contributions and its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

