Iran Shakes Up Central Bank Leadership Amid Currency Crisis

Iran has appointed Abdolnasser Hemmati as the new governor of its central bank after the resignation of Mohammad Reza Farzin. This leadership change follows significant protests triggered by the rial's steep devaluation against the US dollar and mounting inflation, stressing the importance of economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:31 IST
Iran's central bank is undergoing a high-stakes leadership change as Abdolnasser Hemmati takes the helm amid a turbulent economic climate marked by significant public upheaval. Former governor Mohammad Reza Farzin stepped down as the national currency, the rial, plunged to a record low against the US dollar.

This financial turmoil has ignited the most significant protests seen in Iran in three years, with demonstrations rocking Tehran and other major cities. Hemmati's appointment is expected to address the soaring 40 percent inflation rate, banking mismanagement, and the need to fortify the struggling currency.

The devaluation of the rial is exacerbating the cost of living crisis, as basic goods and necessities become increasingly expensive. Experts point to this economic distress, compounded by international sanctions and fuel price surges, as a primary driver of civil unrest across the nation.

