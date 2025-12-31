BCI and Law Minister Discuss Key Reforms for Advocates' Welfare

The Bar Council of India (BCI) took a significant step on Wednesday by addressing paramount issues within the legal profession. Its Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, convened a crucial meeting with the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, to explore welfare initiatives, statutory safeguards, and reforms impacting advocates nationwide.

Description of the interaction as positive and insightful, Mishra revealed discussions encompassed insurance and mediclaim benefits for advocates and their families, progress on the Advocates Protection Act, and key amendments to the Advocates Act. He highlighted the Centre's responsiveness by removing controversial provisions, showcasing a proactive approach to stakeholder engagement.

Mishra emphasized the necessity of revising enrolment fees, reinforcing Bar Councils and Associations, and expanding the Legal Education Committee. Notably, the Modi government remains focused on structured welfare schemes for advocates and their families. The upcoming completion and presentation of the Advocates Protection Act in Parliament mark a pivotal moment for the legal community, ensuring their security and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)