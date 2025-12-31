Left Menu

BCI and Law Minister Discuss Key Reforms for Advocates' Welfare

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, met with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to discuss advocates' welfare, proposed legal reforms, and insurance facilities. The meeting highlighted the government's commitment to welfare schemes and the finalization of the Advocates Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:04 IST
BCI and Law Minister Discuss Key Reforms for Advocates' Welfare
BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra meets Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo: @MishraManan01/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of India (BCI) took a significant step on Wednesday by addressing paramount issues within the legal profession. Its Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, convened a crucial meeting with the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, to explore welfare initiatives, statutory safeguards, and reforms impacting advocates nationwide.

Description of the interaction as positive and insightful, Mishra revealed discussions encompassed insurance and mediclaim benefits for advocates and their families, progress on the Advocates Protection Act, and key amendments to the Advocates Act. He highlighted the Centre's responsiveness by removing controversial provisions, showcasing a proactive approach to stakeholder engagement.

Mishra emphasized the necessity of revising enrolment fees, reinforcing Bar Councils and Associations, and expanding the Legal Education Committee. Notably, the Modi government remains focused on structured welfare schemes for advocates and their families. The upcoming completion and presentation of the Advocates Protection Act in Parliament mark a pivotal moment for the legal community, ensuring their security and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025