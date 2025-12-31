GRSE Strengthens Global Reach with Major German Shipbuilding Contract

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) marked a significant milestone on December 29 by laying the keel for the second vessel in their largest Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) project. The project, in collaboration with Germany's Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, exemplifies GRSE's dedication to the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.

Senior officials, including M Venkatesh Murthy and Sujoy Chakravorty, attended the keel-laying ceremony. The project involves designing and building high-performance vessels as part of the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series, with contracts for a total of 12 vessels signed, including the latest agreements for Hybrid Propulsion MPVs.

Each MPV is characterized by a length of 120 meters and a cargo capacity of 7,500 metric tonnes. These vessels will feature innovative cargo-handling capabilities, including the transportation of wind turbine blades. Technical design is being conducted with German firms, and certification will be by DNV. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)