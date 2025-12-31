Himachal Pradesh Government Delivers New Year Relief with Compassionate Job Appointments

In a notable stride towards social welfare, the Himachal Pradesh Government has appointed 202 individuals on compassionate grounds, promising a fresh start for many. Among these, 127 class III and IV workers join the Education department, while the Home and Prosecution departments also benefit from new appointments.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described these appointments as a significant New Year gift. Highlighting the negligence under the previous BJP regime, Sukhu emphasized the urgent need to fulfill the legitimate claims of many families who had been left in the lurch, aiming to restore their dignity and financial security.

Sukhu, overseeing a State Cabinet meeting, announced further initiatives to enhance state services, including the recruitment of medical staff at various levels and filling crucial public sector vacancies. The measures reflect the government's commitment to comprehensive social and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)