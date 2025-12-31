Left Menu

U.S. Job Market Stabilizes: Unemployment Claims Hit Lowest in a Month

The U.S. job market sees the lowest unemployment claims in a month. With employment remaining stagnant, the labor market is in a 'no hire, no fire' state. Economic policies and the upcoming data in 2026 will significantly influence interest rate decisions and the labor market's future direction.

31-12-2025 22:47 IST
Last week, Americans marked the lowest number of new jobless claims in a month. Despite this, the labor market's stagnant 'no hire, no fire' state persists as the economy recovers slowly under President Donald Trump's policy framework.

Data for the week ending December 27 showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 199,000, as per the Labor Department. This unexpected decrease, amid volatile weeks, suggests that the labor market remains locked, though the economy remains resilient, with GDP growth in the third quarter rising at the fastest pace in two years.

The 'no hire, no fire' mode has prompted a debate within the Federal Reserve over further interest rate cuts to safeguard employment. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points recently, but decisions remain divided. Policymakers are looking for upcoming data to guide their next steps in a market clouded by tariffs and immigration policies.

