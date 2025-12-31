Left Menu

Mega Infrastructure Boost: Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Approved

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a 6-lane access-controlled Nashik-Solapur corridor in Maharashtra. Spanning 374 km, the Rs 19,142 crore project integrates regional transport under the PM Gatishakti Plan, aiming to boost connectivity and logistics efficiency, creating millions of job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:45 IST
Road Network Map of Greenfield access-controlled Nashik- Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards boosting regional infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 6-lane greenfield access-controlled corridor connecting Nashik, Solapur, and Akkalkot in Maharashtra. The project, set in motion on a Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) Mode, will span 374 km with a capital investment of Rs 19,142 crore, promising enhanced connectivity and economic growth.

The proposed corridor will seamlessly link critical nodes such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur to major routes like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Samruddhi Mahamarg. By bridging the west and east coasts, the initiative aims to reduce travel times and distances dramatically, cutting the journey from Nashik to Akkalkot by 201 km and more than halving travel time, down to 17 hours.

Furthermore, this infrastructure endeavor, aligned with the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, is expected to generate millions of direct and indirect employment opportunities. It sets out to improve safety, enhance logistical efficiency, and drive economic activity across key regions, marking a transformative step in Maharashtra's transport landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

