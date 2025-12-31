Left Menu

Wall Street Sees Modest Decline to End a Roller-Coaster Year

Wall Street indexes ended 2025 with modest declines. U.S. stocks fell slightly below record highs as investors concluded a volatile year marked by geopolitical events and AI market shifts, and took profits in precious metals. The U.S. dollar saw year-on-year decline while global markets showed varied performances.

Updated: 31-12-2025 23:21 IST
Wall Street Sees Modest Decline to End a Roller-Coaster Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes wrapped up the final day of 2025 with modest declines, as light trading marked the day's activity. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended the year just below record highs, reflecting strong double-digit gains despite a tumultuous year.

Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon, noted the past turbulent year dominated by geopolitical challenges and the ongoing rise of the artificial intelligence sector. Despite the weakness of the U.S. dollar, assets found stability, and the precious metals like gold and silver saw significant price jumps.

As the year drew to a close, investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's potential policy shifts amid an economic data return post-government shutdown, and Jerome Powell's nearing departure as Fed Chair. Global markets closed with varied performances, highlighting the U.S.'s notable stock market year-end and European gains.



