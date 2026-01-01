Shaking Grounds: Earthquake Strikes Yakutat, Alaska

On Thursday, a significant geological event unfolded near Yakutat, Alaska, as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was detected, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at a depth of 9 kilometers, generating ripples of concern across the region about the potential for aftershocks.

While there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, local authorities are on alert, emphasizing the importance of readiness in seismic-prone areas.

