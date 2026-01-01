Left Menu

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

A deadly attack on informal miners in northern Peru left three dead and seven missing, in a series of violent acts targeting gold miners. The attack highlights ongoing struggles in the region as criminal gangs seek control, and illegal mining operations persist despite official regulations.

In a tragic event marking the start of the new year, an attack on informal miners in northern Peru left at least three dead and seven missing. This attack, occurring in the resource-rich La Libertad region, underscores a troubling pattern of violence in the nation's small-scale mining sector.

Pataz Mayor Aldo Marino reported the incident, highlighting the increasing violence in the area where criminal gangs vie for control. The region has seen similar violent acts, including a reported killing of 13 miners last May. Despite the police's lack of immediate confirmation, Marino noted local reports suggesting an even greater death toll.

Peru's informal mining industry, governed under temporary REINFO permits, remains vulnerable to illegal operations. Recent statistics show that about 40% of gold exports, worth $15.5 billion in 2024, originated from illegal sources, despite government efforts to regularize operations. The attack further illustrates the challenges in curbing criminal influence and securing the sector.

