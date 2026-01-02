Left Menu

Tragedy in Germany: Telangana Man Dies in Fire Escape Attempt

Hrithik Reddy, a 25-year-old from Telangana, died in Germany while trying to escape a fire by jumping from a building. He had completed his MS in Europe and was working part-time. His family is coordinating with Indian associations and the government for the repatriation of his body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:28 IST
Tragedy in Germany: Telangana Man Dies in Fire Escape Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Germany as a 25-year-old man from Telangana, Hrithik Reddy, succumbed to a fatal fall while attempting to escape a fire by leaping from an apartment building, his family reported on Friday.

Hrithik, originally from Jangaon district, had pursued higher education in Germany, completing a Master's degree at the University of Europe. His cousin, Yashwanth Reddy, noted that Hrithik had been working part-time while planning to return to India on January 12.

After the incident occurred on December 30, Indian associations in Germany have been instrumental in aiding the repatriation process. Hrithik's family has sought government intervention to expedite returning his body to India.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in 2 cases related to liquor scam: ED counsel.

Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh B...

 India
2
BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

 India
3
Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Political Rivalry

Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Politi...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026