Tragedy in Germany: Telangana Man Dies in Fire Escape Attempt

A tragedy unfolded in Germany as a 25-year-old man from Telangana, Hrithik Reddy, succumbed to a fatal fall while attempting to escape a fire by leaping from an apartment building, his family reported on Friday.

Hrithik, originally from Jangaon district, had pursued higher education in Germany, completing a Master's degree at the University of Europe. His cousin, Yashwanth Reddy, noted that Hrithik had been working part-time while planning to return to India on January 12.

After the incident occurred on December 30, Indian associations in Germany have been instrumental in aiding the repatriation process. Hrithik's family has sought government intervention to expedite returning his body to India.