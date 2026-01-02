Delhi High Court Upholds Acquittal in Robbery Case: Emphasizes 'Double Presumption of Innocence'

The Delhi High Court has endorsed a trial court's ruling to acquit an accused in a robbery case, emphasizing the legal tenet of 'double presumption of innocence' in such matters.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri highlighted that the trial court's decision was well-reasoned and warned that appellate courts should only overrule such decisions if they are shown to be 'perverse.'

The court noted that the Delhi Police could not establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, affirming the acquittal as a plausible and evidence-supported outcome.