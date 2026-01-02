Left Menu

Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential Chief of Staff

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, has accepted the position of presidential chief of staff, a role offered to him by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Budanov's acceptance marks a significant transition in Ukraine's political landscape.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has accepted an offer to become the presidential chief of staff. This invitation came directly from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, demonstrating trust and confidence in Budanov's capabilities.

The acceptance was confirmed by Budanov himself on Friday, indicating a pivotal moment in the nation's leadership dynamics. This move is expected to influence Ukraine's strategic direction amid current geopolitical tensions.

Budanov's appointment signifies a strategic alignment within Ukraine's leadership, merging military intelligence insight with the political acumen of the presidential office. Observers are keen to see how this new role will impact Ukraine's policies and diplomatic engagements.

