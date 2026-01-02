In a significant development, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has accepted an offer to become the presidential chief of staff. This invitation came directly from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, demonstrating trust and confidence in Budanov's capabilities.

The acceptance was confirmed by Budanov himself on Friday, indicating a pivotal moment in the nation's leadership dynamics. This move is expected to influence Ukraine's strategic direction amid current geopolitical tensions.

Budanov's appointment signifies a strategic alignment within Ukraine's leadership, merging military intelligence insight with the political acumen of the presidential office. Observers are keen to see how this new role will impact Ukraine's policies and diplomatic engagements.