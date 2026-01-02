Left Menu

SEBI's AI Leap: Strengthening Cyber Security in Capital Markets

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced the development of an AI-driven tool to enhance cyber safety among regulated entities. At the Sensex's 40th anniversary, he highlighted SEBI's efforts in creating a technology roadmap for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) and stressed the importance of continuous tech investment.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has unveiled plans for an AI-powered tool aimed at bolstering cyber security among regulated entities. Speaking at the BSE, Pandey emphasized the need for stronger risk-based supervision through advanced technology.

Pandey announced that SEBI is forming a working group to draft a technology roadmap for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). This strategic vision will guide MIIs over the next decade in enhancing the securities market's integrity and technological resilience.

Pandey urged exchanges and MIIs to invest in technology and risk management, emphasizing the importance of evolving regulatory frameworks to maintain market trust. He praised the Sensex's legacy as a symbol of India's capital market evolution.

