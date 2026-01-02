Tensions Boil Over in Ballari: Police Superintendent Suspended Amid Clashes
Ballari district's Superintendent of Police, Pavan Nejjur, was suspended following violent clashes over banner installations tied to a statue unveiling. One death occurred amid the conflict between BJP and Congress supporters. An inquiry has been ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, citing improper handling of the situation by Nejjur.
The Superintendent of Police of Ballari district, Pavan Nejjur, faced immediate suspension pending an inquiry following violent clashes in Ballari city tied to a statue unveiling event.
One individual was killed as tensions flared between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over banner installations. The incident prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation.
The Deputy Inspector General of Police recommended action against Nejjur for ineffective management and communication. During his suspension, as per regulations, Nejjur will receive subsistence allowance but is restricted from leaving headquarters without permission.
