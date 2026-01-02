Yemen's Power Struggle: Southern Separatists Eye Independence

Yemen's southern separatist movement has announced plans for a referendum on independence from the north in two years, after taking control of significant territories last month. This action has exacerbated tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates within the coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), urged international mediation in talks between northern and southern parties to secure the rights of southern Yemenis. The announcement coincides with efforts by the Saudi-backed government to reclaim the strategic Hadramout region from the STC.

The Saudi government views the STC's capture of Hadramout, a province with strong cultural ties to Saudi Arabia, as a direct challenge. Recent Saudi airstrikes on Hadramout highlight the escalating conflict, as the region's governor, allied with the recognized government, asserts control over key military installations.

