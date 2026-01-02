Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Defends Bengaluru Demolition Drive Amid Political Scrutiny

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the Bengaluru demolition drive, emphasizing legal compliance and promising alternative housing. He criticized the politicization of the issue, highlighting the government's commitment to rehousing affected residents. Tharoor also addressed BJP's political gains and voter sentiments in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:22 IST
Demolition Drive
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor supported the Karnataka government's decision to carry out a demolition drive in Bengaluru, asserting that proper legal procedures were adhered to and alternative arrangements for displaced residents were underway.

Tharoor emphasized that the land in question was government-owned and previously unsuitable for habitation due to contamination. He criticized the political framing of the issue focused solely on the economic status of those affected, stressing that notices were duly issued prior to the demolitions and a solution has been promised.

On a different note, Tharoor addressed the BJP's electoral success in Thiruvananthapuram, attributing it to a desire for change after decades of LDF rule and citing his forewarnings about BJP's growth. He responded to partisan allegations against him, urging people to engage with his actual statements rather than superficial headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

