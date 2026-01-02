Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Accused in Kidnapping and Murder Case

The Delhi High Court granted a week-long interim bail to Mohd Fahad, accused in a kidnapping and murder case, based on his father's surgical needs. The bail, effective January 3-10, 2026, includes conditions like a bond and surety. The prosecution verified the authenticity of medical records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:56 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Accused in Kidnapping and Murder Case
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, the Delhi High Court on Friday extended a one-week interim bail to Mohd Fahad, implicated in a case involving kidnapping and murder of a minor. The bail was sanctioned due to the pressing medical requirements of Fahad's father, who is scheduled for surgery in the coming days.

Justice Shail Jain presided over the case and evaluated the medical documentation along with a verification report from the Delhi Police before allowing the bail request. The High Court acknowledged the urgent need for surgery slated for January 4, 2026, thus permitting temporary release from January 3-10.

In addition to setting a bail bond of Rs. 25,000 and an equal surety, the court emphasized adherence to all stipulated conditions during the bail period. The prosecution confirmed the veracity of the medical records, raising no objections to the interim release of Fahad, who faces charges of kidnapping, murder, and conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026