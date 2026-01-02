Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Accused in Kidnapping and Murder Case

In a significant judicial development, the Delhi High Court on Friday extended a one-week interim bail to Mohd Fahad, implicated in a case involving kidnapping and murder of a minor. The bail was sanctioned due to the pressing medical requirements of Fahad's father, who is scheduled for surgery in the coming days.

Justice Shail Jain presided over the case and evaluated the medical documentation along with a verification report from the Delhi Police before allowing the bail request. The High Court acknowledged the urgent need for surgery slated for January 4, 2026, thus permitting temporary release from January 3-10.

In addition to setting a bail bond of Rs. 25,000 and an equal surety, the court emphasized adherence to all stipulated conditions during the bail period. The prosecution confirmed the veracity of the medical records, raising no objections to the interim release of Fahad, who faces charges of kidnapping, murder, and conspiracy.

