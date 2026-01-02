Left Menu

Gold Loan Fraud Exposed: Suspect Nabbed in Kannur

A man was arrested for allegedly swindling gold and cash from a homemaker in Kannur under the pretense of interest-free gold loans. The scam involved a promise of returning the pledged gold, which was unfulfilled. Multiple similar fraud charges have been reported with the police investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:47 IST
Gold Loan Fraud Exposed: Suspect Nabbed in Kannur
Representative Image (Photo/X@TheKeralaPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kannur City Police apprehended a suspect on Friday, accused of masterminding a fraudulent scheme involving gold ornaments and cash. Under the guise of interest-free gold loans, victims were allegedly defrauded by an establishment situated near Thalassery General Hospital, according to Police Commissioner Nidhin Raj.

The suspect, Mohammed Shibil C., aged 39 and a resident of Thottummel, Vadakumbad, is reportedly one of the proprietors and the fourth individual implicated in the case. The victim, hailing from Dharmadam, was enticed with a seemingly attractive offer of a one-year interest-free gold loan, promising the return of the pledged gold or a new ornament of equivalent weight upon loan clearance.

Authorities revealed that the accused obtained 62.300 grams of gold ornaments and Rs. 2.5 lakh from the complainant, followed by an additional Rs. 1.25 lakh, under the pretense of returning the gold. However, neither the gold nor the money was restituted, prompting police intervention. The incident is part of a broader fraud case involving nearly Rs. 3 crore, reputed to encompass around 30 similar offenses. Previously, another suspect, E. Prakasan, was taken into custody. Meanwhile, the Kerala Police also cracked a separate fraud case in Kozhikode, involving Rs. 9 lakh.

TRENDING

1
AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

 India
2
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
3
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
4
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026