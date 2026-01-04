Karnataka Minors Booked in Shocking POSCO Case

In a disturbing revelation, Karnataka police have filed a POSCO case against three minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, for sexually harassing a young girl in Hubbali. This alarming offense reportedly spanned over a week during the family's unattended hours.

Speaking to the press, Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed the arrest of the minors. 'The complaint detailed the sexual assault of a minor girl over the past seven to eight days by three accused minors,' he stated. Shashikumar added that the girl's parents were at work when these harrowing events transpired.

The police have assured that all protocols under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act will be meticulously followed. An in-depth investigation is currently underway, he emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)