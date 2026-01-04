Karnataka Minors Booked in Shocking POSCO Case
Three minor boys in Karnataka, aged 14 to 15, were booked under the POSCO Act for sexually harassing a girl in Hubbali. The incidents occurred over one week in the girl's home while her parents were at work. Investigations are ongoing, as per the police commissioner.
In a disturbing revelation, Karnataka police have filed a POSCO case against three minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, for sexually harassing a young girl in Hubbali. This alarming offense reportedly spanned over a week during the family's unattended hours.
Speaking to the press, Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed the arrest of the minors. 'The complaint detailed the sexual assault of a minor girl over the past seven to eight days by three accused minors,' he stated. Shashikumar added that the girl's parents were at work when these harrowing events transpired.
The police have assured that all protocols under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act will be meticulously followed. An in-depth investigation is currently underway, he emphasized.
