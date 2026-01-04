Left Menu

Karnataka Minors Booked in Shocking POSCO Case

Three minor boys in Karnataka, aged 14 to 15, were booked under the POSCO Act for sexually harassing a girl in Hubbali. The incidents occurred over one week in the girl's home while her parents were at work. Investigations are ongoing, as per the police commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:31 IST
Karnataka Minors Booked in Shocking POSCO Case
N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing revelation, Karnataka police have filed a POSCO case against three minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, for sexually harassing a young girl in Hubbali. This alarming offense reportedly spanned over a week during the family's unattended hours.

Speaking to the press, Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed the arrest of the minors. 'The complaint detailed the sexual assault of a minor girl over the past seven to eight days by three accused minors,' he stated. Shashikumar added that the girl's parents were at work when these harrowing events transpired.

The police have assured that all protocols under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act will be meticulously followed. An in-depth investigation is currently underway, he emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

 India
2
Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

 France
3
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
4
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026