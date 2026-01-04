Left Menu

Tech-Driven Bhairav Battalions: India's New Force Against Modern Warfare

Amidst defense restructuring, the Indian Army has introduced Bhairav Battalions, a revolutionary Special Force equipped with drone operations. Tailored for modern warfare, these battalions enhance India's offensive capabilities. With recruits from Infantry regiments, they exemplify the army's strategic shift toward technology-driven operations in hybrid conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:39 IST
Tech-Driven Bhairav Battalions: India's New Force Against Modern Warfare
Bhairav Battalion demonstrates its operational readiness (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to recalibrate its defense strategy, the Indian Army has launched one of its most extensive transformations, forming Bhairav Battalions—an elite unit designed for the challenges of modern warfare. A key feature of this unit is its proficiency in operating drones, a critical asset in contemporary military operations.

Team ANI had the unique opportunity to visit one of the freshly established Bhairav battalions located in the desert sector of the Southern Command. Here, they observed firsthand the exceptional capabilities of troops drawn from various Infantry regiments, undergoing specialized training tailored to the exigencies of modern warfare. This innovative force aims to execute high-speed, offensive operations and is deployed on both borders, with plans to expand to 25 battalions.

The Bhairav battalions, positioned as a bridge between existing Para Special Forces and regular Infantry units, signify the army's adaptive shift towards hybrid conflict resolutions. Emphasizing the technological sophistication and operational independence of these units, the Commanding Officer of the Desert Bhairav battalion highlighted the battalion's integration of local strengths and modern warfare readiness, showcasing their prowess during the Exercise Akhand Prahar.

TRENDING

1
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

 India
2
Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

 France
3
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
4
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026