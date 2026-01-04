Tech-Driven Bhairav Battalions: India's New Force Against Modern Warfare

In a significant move to recalibrate its defense strategy, the Indian Army has launched one of its most extensive transformations, forming Bhairav Battalions—an elite unit designed for the challenges of modern warfare. A key feature of this unit is its proficiency in operating drones, a critical asset in contemporary military operations.

Team ANI had the unique opportunity to visit one of the freshly established Bhairav battalions located in the desert sector of the Southern Command. Here, they observed firsthand the exceptional capabilities of troops drawn from various Infantry regiments, undergoing specialized training tailored to the exigencies of modern warfare. This innovative force aims to execute high-speed, offensive operations and is deployed on both borders, with plans to expand to 25 battalions.

The Bhairav battalions, positioned as a bridge between existing Para Special Forces and regular Infantry units, signify the army's adaptive shift towards hybrid conflict resolutions. Emphasizing the technological sophistication and operational independence of these units, the Commanding Officer of the Desert Bhairav battalion highlighted the battalion's integration of local strengths and modern warfare readiness, showcasing their prowess during the Exercise Akhand Prahar.