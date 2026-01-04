Left Menu

Bandhan Bank's Q3 Growth: A Decade-High Performance in Loans and Advances

Bandhan Bank reported a 10% YoY increase in loans, amounting to Rs 1,45,227 crore for Q3 2025. Deposits rose by 11.1% to Rs 156,723 crore over the same period. Retail deposits surged, marking an increase in their share to 72.37%, while CASA deposits and bulk deposits noted declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 12:19 IST
Bandhan Bank has reported a notable 10% year-on-year increase in its loans and advances, which totaled Rs 1,45,227 crore for the third quarter of 2025. This marks a significant growth from the Rs 1,32,019 crore reported during the same period last year.

The bank's recent provisional business update indicates that total deposits rose by 11.1% to Rs 156,723 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared to Rs 141,002 crore the previous year. Despite this, a slight sequential decline of 0.9% was observed in deposits from the September quarter.

Retail deposits have shown strong growth, particularly in term deposits, which surged 35.8% to Rs 70,690 crore. Meanwhile, the bank's CASA deposits saw a 4.5% decline, affecting the CASA ratio. The bank maintained a robust liquidity position with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 149.14% as of December 31.

