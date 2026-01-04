Left Menu

France Tightens Food Import Checks Amid Farmer Protests

The French government has announced increased checks on food imports to address farmer protests against unfair competition. This move aims to prevent imports containing substances banned in the EU. Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard emphasizes compliance with EU standards, particularly concerning the Mercosur trade deal.

Updated: 04-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:59 IST
France Tightens Food Import Checks Amid Farmer Protests
In response to ongoing farmer protests, the French government has announced stricter checks on food imports to alleviate concerns regarding unfair competition from countries with more lenient regulations.

New measures spearheaded by Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard will scrutinize imports to ensure they don't contain substances banned in EU-produced foods. This comes amid protests against a planned trade deal with the Mercosur bloc and concerns about livestock disease.

A decree is expected soon to suspend imports of specific products found to contain banned substances. The move aims to protect local farmers and ensure imported food meets strict European standards. France sets a precedent with this action, emphasizing compliance with health regulations and fair competition.

