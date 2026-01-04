Mamata Banerjee Raises Electoral Concerns in Letter to Election Commissioner

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, spotlighting several contentious issues related to the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

In her January 3 letter, Banerjee accused Election Commission of India (ECI) officials of misusing IT systems to delete voter names without proper authorization, questioning the legality and authority of such actions.

Banerjee also raised concerns over the Family Register's rejection as valid identification, which she claims is being communicated informally via WhatsApp, igniting fears of discrimination and arbitrariness. She criticized the ECI for non-transparent procedures and informal communication channels, such as WhatsApp, indicating a lack of clarity and procedural consistency in national electoral practices.

