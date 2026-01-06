Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over UP's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Roll

The publication of the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh post-Special Intensive Revision sparked criticism, as 2.89 crore voters were excluded. This led to discontent among opposition parties, who argue inadequate time was allotted for revisions. The final roll is expected on March 6.

Updated: 06-01-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:39 IST
The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh, published after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, has come under fire. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa announced that 2.89 crore voters had been excluded, leaving 12.55 crore voters retained out of the initial 15.44 crore.

This exclusion of 18.70% of voters was attributed to deaths, permanent migration, or duplicate registrations. Opposition parties criticized the hasty process, claiming the short timeframe violated the rights of UP residents. Rinwa, however, noted the state sought to extend the enumeration phase to accommodate affected voters.

The final list, due on March 6, has triggered political unrest, with leaders demanding revisions. Claims and objections can be filed until February 6, as political parties and booth-level agents collaborate to ensure accuracy and inclusion.

