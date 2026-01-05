Left Menu

Asian Stocks Rise Amid U.S. Action in Venezuela

Asian stocks and oil prices showed mixed reactions as investors assessed the impact of U.S. military intervention in Venezuela. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose, while oil markets reacted to OPEC+'s decision to maintain output levels. The geopolitical developments add uncertainty to global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 07:56 IST
Asian Stocks Rise Amid U.S. Action in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks and oil prices displayed mixed movements on Monday as investors evaluated the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela. This comes amid the first full trading week of the year packed with economic data releases. MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan gained 1.2%, and S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.1%.

Following the U.S.'s dramatic weekend action capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced temporary control over Venezuela. Neil Shearing from Capital Economics believes the removal of Maduro may not majorly affect the global economy in the short term, though geopolitical consequences could be significant.

Brent crude futures increased by 0.2% to $60.87, as the oil market considered the U.S.'s influence and OPEC+'s decision to maintain oil output. Marko Papic from BCA Research noted potential for oil price increases, given the situation in Venezuela. Meanwhile, regional stock indices saw varied performances with notable gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

TRENDING

1
Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes

Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes

 India
2
Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

 Global
3
China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

 China
4
Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Ag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026