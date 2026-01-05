Asian Stocks Rise Amid U.S. Action in Venezuela

Asian stocks and oil prices displayed mixed movements on Monday as investors evaluated the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela. This comes amid the first full trading week of the year packed with economic data releases. MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan gained 1.2%, and S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.1%.

Following the U.S.'s dramatic weekend action capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced temporary control over Venezuela. Neil Shearing from Capital Economics believes the removal of Maduro may not majorly affect the global economy in the short term, though geopolitical consequences could be significant.

Brent crude futures increased by 0.2% to $60.87, as the oil market considered the U.S.'s influence and OPEC+'s decision to maintain oil output. Marko Papic from BCA Research noted potential for oil price increases, given the situation in Venezuela. Meanwhile, regional stock indices saw varied performances with notable gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.