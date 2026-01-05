Left Menu

Pentagon Targets Senator Kelly: A Clash of Military and Politics

The Pentagon, under President Trump's administration, plans to demote Senator Mark Kelly over alleged misconduct after he urged troops to defy illegal orders. Kelly, a former Navy Captain and astronaut, vows to fight the charges. This move raises concerns over potential suppression of dissent by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:52 IST
In a bold move, President Trump's Pentagon has targeted U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a decorated military veteran and former NASA astronaut, for demotion. The Pentagon, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accuses Kelly of 'reckless misconduct' for urging troops to resist illegal orders. This action includes demoting Kelly from his rank as a retired Navy captain, while potentially slashing his retirement pay and attaching a formal letter of censure to his record.

Senator Kelly, representing Arizona, has vociferously opposed the allegations, decrying them as politically motivated. 'This is nothing short of an assault on free speech,' Kelly declared, emphasizing that he would vigorously contest the charges. His critics suggest that the Trump administration's actions represent a wider effort to quash dissent.

This controversy arises amid broader concerns over the administration's approach to dissent, as Trump's Justice Department continues to pursue legal action against several political adversaries. Such efforts have sparked debate over the balance between military discipline and political freedom in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

