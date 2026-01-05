Jorge Rodriguez Reappointed as Venezuela's National Assembly President
Jorge Rodriguez was reappointed as the President of Venezuela's National Assembly. He has held this position since 2021 and is the brother of the Interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:52 IST
Jorge Rodriguez has been reinstated as the President of Venezuela's National Assembly, continuing his leadership role since 2021.
The reappointment was officially confirmed on Monday, with Rodriguez maintaining his influence in Venezuelan politics.
Rodriguez is closely linked to the political elite, being the brother of Interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
